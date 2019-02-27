Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
More Obituaries for Marjorie Miller
Marjorie A. Miller

Marjorie A. Miller

Marjorie A. Miller Obituary
Marjorie A.

Miller

AKRON -- Marjorie A. Miller died on February 23, 2019 in the presence of her loving husband of 61 years, Patrick. Her body died, yet her soul and spirit are in Heaven with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

She was the proud mother of Mark, Kathleen (Bill) McClure, Steve (Lori), and Shelley (Brian) Artz. She loved their nine grandchildren and adored their six great-grandchildren.

Family will receive friends on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road, Stow, 44224. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Christ Community Chapel, 750 W. Streetsboro St. (Rt. 303), Hudson, Ohio 44236, where friends may call one hour prior to the service. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
