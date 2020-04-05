Home

Marjorie A. "Margie" Pero

Marjorie A. "Margie" Pero, age 96, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2020. She was a life resident of Suffield, and graduated from Suffield High School. Marjorie received her master's degree from Kent State University, and retired from Twinsburg High School where she was a Science Teacher. She was a member of St. Joseph Church in Randolph and the St. Joseph Ladies Bowling League. Margie's hobbies included quilting, sewing, needlepoint, crafts and gardening. She also enjoyed traveling, golfing, bowling and playing cards. Preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Anna (Andew) Pero; brothers, George (Mary), Sylvan, Claude, and Bob (June); sisters, Sue (Walter) Seeman, Helen (John) Kalafus and Sister Margaret Mary, Margie is survived by her brother, Frederick (Audrey passed recently); and many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to niece, Catherine George who spent many hours visiting, caring for and providing company to Margie. Thanks to the House of Loreto for making Margie's final days comfortable. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Church or the Randolph/Suffield/Atwater Food Shelf (with checks payable to the RSA Food Shelf) in care of St. Joseph Church, 2643 Waterloo Road, Mogadore, OH 44260. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020
