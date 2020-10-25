1/1
Marjorie A. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie A. Smith, age 79, of Sylvania, OH passed away October 19, 2020. Originally from Hudson, Ohio, Marjorie moved to Sylvania after retiring in 2005 to be near her Northwest Ohio grandchildren. After graduating from the University of Akron, Ms. Smith began her career as a teacher in the Akron Public Schools. She later worked as Human Resources Manager at Stouffer Foods in Solon; BF Goodrich in Cleveland; and National Interstate Insurance in Richfield. Marjorie leaves her two daughters, Christine Tyo of Sylvania and Susan Smith-Holland (Dale) of Naples, FL; seven grandchildren, Megan, Ben, Aidan, Nate, Justin, Spencer and Audrey. She loved her church (Sylvania First United Methodist), her Park Place of Sylvania neighborhood, her family and her many friends. Per her request, private cremation and burial will take place. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Donations in remembrance of Marjorie are suggested to her church at 7000 Erie Street, Sylvania, OH 43560. walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved