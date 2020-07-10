Marjorie D. Aman, 80, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Marjorie was born July 31, 1939 in Kent, Ohio to the late Ira and Jean Overholt. She graduated from Kent State High School and went on to attend Akron City Hospital's School of nursing, graduating in 1961. Marjorie had worked as a school nurse at St. Vincent-St Mary's and Holy Family Church and enjoyed working with the kids. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother to her family, whom she deeply cherished. She was also a member of the Chapel in Green, where she attended regularly. Marjorie is survived by her husband of 60 years, Gary, children, Chris (Regina) Aman, Wendy Dickerson and Jeff Aman; grandchildren, Douglas Aman, Rebecca (Bradley) Boley, Laura (Jeffrey) McEndree, Kelson Dickerson, CJ Dickerson and Atanya Photikam; great grandchildren, Nora, Emmitt, Garrison, Vivian, Dakota and Emilia; sister, Alice (Russell) Kuhlen; sister-in-law, Shirley Overholt; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother; Larry Overholt. Friends may call at Grace Church, Medina East Campus, 2325 Medina Rd., Medina, OH 44256 on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m., with a Celebration of Life Service for Marjorie immediately following the calling hours. Safe social distancing practices should be followed and masks are recommended for both the visitation and the service. Private inurnment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron. Church map, directions, and Marjorie's Tribute Wall may be found at the funeral home website. (330) 644-0024 Bacher-Portage Lakes