Marjorie Ann Agosta, 89, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Akron City Hospital. Marjorie was born on July 8, 1930 in Galloway, West Virginia to Pete and Anna Zacavich. She spent her childhood there with her 2 sisters, Kitty and Sandy, and brother John before moving to Akron as a teen. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church where she married the love of her life. Marjorie is survived by her beloved husband, Joseph of 70 years; sister Sandy Duncan; children, Kathy (Bill) Collard, Salvatore (Peg) Agosta, Victor (Annette) Agosta and Joseph (Kim) Agosta; grandchildren, Derek Collard, Christine Becker, Eric Collard, Brittany Agosta, Tyler Agosta, Dustin Agosta, Austin Agosta and Christian Agosta; and 8 great-grandchildren. She adored her caregiver, Liza Hanshaw who gave her great friendship. Margie loved her family dearly. Caring for and being with her loved ones was the biggest joy of her life. She had a knack for bargain hunting, a whimsy for all things beautiful and sparkly and adored babies and singing and laughing with friends. God gave her beauty, a witty sense of humor and a sense of fun that carried with her all of her life. Always a smile, always there, always Mom. The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (Anthony, AKRON, 330-724-1281, anthonyfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2020