) Marjorie Ann Wozniak Burkley, age 85, of Akron, Ohio, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 on Pentecost peacefully at Riverside Hospital in Columbus. Marge was born on December 10, 1934 in Akron to the late Mary and Stephen Wozniak. Preceded in death by her husband Thomas Burkley; sister, Dorothy Reynolds; sisters-in-law Margaret Mack and Mary Ann Wojno and brothers-in-law John, Ralph and Clement Burkley, Gilbert Reynolds and William Hinkle. She is survived by her daughter, Margaret "Peggy" Keller and her husband William; son, Thomas Burkley Jr.; grandsons, Benjamin and Mathew Keller and granddaughter, Paige Burkley; sisters, Mary Jean Hinkle and Ellen (John) Shacklett; sisters-in-law Rosalind Maher, and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews. Marge graduated from St. Vincent High school and Marygrove College with a degree in Art. She married the love of her life in 1957 and they spent 58 years together. She enjoyed volunteering at Stan Hywet, was involved with calligraphy, needlepoint and even designed a stained glass window for Westminster Presbyterian Church. She was a member of St. Sebastian parish where she served as a Eucharistic minister and daily mass was part of her life. She was a member of The Christ Child Society, enjoyed cooking, gardening, sewing and spending time with her grandchildren. She spent her last four years in Dublin, Ohio living near her caring family where she adapted to assisted living. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6 at St. Sebastian Church, 476 Mull Avenue, Akron, with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends may contribute to St. Sebastian Church Foundation 476 Mull Ave., Akron, 44313; Stan Hywet, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron, 44303, or The Christ Child Society of Akron, PO Box 13411, Akron, 44334. Visit Marjorie's obituary page at www.HummelCares.com for service streaming information.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Sebastian Church
JUN
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Sebastian Church
Funeral services provided by
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
0 entries
