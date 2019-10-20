Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Marjorie Doepel, 88, wife of the late Fred Doepel, Jr., passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Born in Salem, OH, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Elizabeth O'Connor Kyser. She is survived by her daughters, Melissa McDonald and husband, Geordie, of Simpsonville, SC, and Mary Elizabeth Harrison and husband, Chris, of Tampa, FL; son, Greg Calvin and wife, Deanna, of Columbus, OH; seven grandchildren; and two great- grandchildren. A visitation will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, 44305. There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, October 22nd at 1:30 p.m. at Hillside Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the , 123 W. Antrim Dr., Greenville, SC 29607.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 20, 2019
