Marjorie Hoover Good



Marjorie Hoover Good, 97, died unexpectedly on March 12, 2019 at Ohio Living Llanfair in Cincinnati where she had lived for the past two years.



An Akron resident for 95 years, Marjorie was a graduate of Buchtel High School and the University of Akron, where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta and awarded the Arc of Epsilon Pi for service to the sorority.



Over the years,



Marjorie was always an active member of the community. She was a past president of Akron Woman's City Club and was honored as a lifetime member in 2017. Marjorie was also a past president of the Fortnightly Club of Akron, Akron Jaycee Wives, King School and Firestone High School PTAs, Akron Council of PTAs, and served as director of District 13 of the Ohio PTA. Marjorie was an Honorary Life Member of the Ohio PTA and the National PTA. She was active in Girl Scouting, including as a Girl Scout Leader. More recently, she was a charter member of the New Covenant Community Church in Akron.



Marjorie served as a member of the Women's Board of Akron General Medical Center, College Club, and volunteered for many Akron organizations including the Children's Concert Society, United Way, Weathervane Women's Board, Summit County Historical Society, and the Children's Home Women's Board. She enjoyed her 15 years residing at Ohio Living Rockynol in Akron, where she served in various leadership positions, including as the Rockynol representative for the Ohio Presbyterian Retirement Services.



Outside of her dedication to her community, Marjorie's hobby and passion was needlework. She was a member of the Stan Hywet Needlework Guild and created innumerable award-winning needlepoint pieces which she gave to her family and friends. She loved traveling, and completed her goal of visiting all 50 states with a trip to Alaska on her 85th birthday. Beginning in college, Marjorie was an avid bridge player who enjoyed countless hours with her wonderful "bridge club" friends.



Marjorie was particularly proud of her large and loving family which included four children, nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William C. "Bill" Good; parents, Charles and Gertrude Hoover; sister, Rita E. Lappert; son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Pat Good; and grandson, Joseph Buzzell.



Marjorie is survived by daughter, Jane E. Good (Annapolis, Maryland) and daughters and sons-in-law, Martha Good and David Adams (Cincinnati, Ohio) and Bonnie and Guy Buzzell (Providence, Rhode Island). She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Jen and Kate Good, Alexander Malloy, Nicholas Good-Malloy, Jacob, Peter and Elizabeth Adams, and William Buzzell, as well as five great-grandsons: Jackson and Camden Good-Malloy, Isaac, Langston, and August Adams.



Services will be at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Rd., Akron 44333, on Sunday, March 24 at 2 p.m. preceded by two hours of visitation. Private burial at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Covenant Community Church (1587 W. Exchange St., Akron 44313), Akron Woman's City Club (732 W. Exchange St. Akron 44302), or the . To share a memory or send condolences, please visit the Tribute Wallwww.billowfuneralhomes.com or mail to Jane Good (27 Steele Ave. Annapolis, MD 21401), Martha Good (1310 Sycamore St. #527 Cincinnati, OH 45202), or Bonnie Buzzell (38 Barnes St. Providence, RI 02906). Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary