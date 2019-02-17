Resources More Obituaries for Marjorie Angelo Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marjorie Jean (Daley) Angelo

Marjorie Jean (Daley) Angelo, 93, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Tuscany Living Villas, Katy, Texas from complications of her long battle with COPD and Alzheimer's.



She was born March 3, 1925 in Akron, Ohio. Margie was a member of the New Life Lutheran Church in Pearland, Texas.



Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Angelo; parents, John and Ethel Daley; and sister, Carolyn Daley. She is survived by daughter, Linda Hines-Cumins of Katy, Texas; son, Thomas Michael Angelo of Akron, Ohio; granddaughters, Jennifer Hines-Jefferson (Joe); great-grandchildren, Tyler Hines, Brittany Covin, and Joe Jefferson, Jr., all of Katy, Texas; as well as numerous loving nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the wonderful ladies with Amazing Grace Hospice and Tuscany Living Villas for their loving care and attention during the past year.



Margie will be interred at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Houston, with husband Sam in a private service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the , with acknowledgements sent to 1510 Country Park Dr., Katy, TX 77450. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 17, 2019