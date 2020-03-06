|
SILVER LAKE -- Marjorie K. Lero, 94, died Feb. 28, 2020. Born in Akron, Ohio, and raised in Akron, Ohio, and Austin, Texas, she attended classes at the University of Texas. While living in Austin, she shared lanes in a bowling alley with a service member who was stationed at a nearby base during World War II. Neither of them knew that night would mark the beginning of a 70-year history together and her starring role in their incredible story. They lived in Akron and Cuyahoga Falls, and then moved to Silver Lake Village, where she resided for 59 years. She was a member of Silver Lake Country Club Women's Golf, the Silver Lake Bowling League, the Silver Lake Garden Club, a member of the United Presbyterian Church of Cuyahoga Falls, and a dedicated volunteer and member of the Women's Board at St. Thomas Hospital for 33 years. She worked for the Ohio Bell Telephone Company, and later supported and worked for her husband's business, Lero and Markwald Engineers (which later became Lero, Rollence & Moinette Inc.). Mrs. Lero was a proud wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Whether it was spending time with her husband, watching her slow-rolling bowling ball make a strike, sinking a long putt, watching birds at her feeders, arranging beautiful roses from her garden, or spending time with one of her precious 10 grandchildren or nine great-grandchildren, it was easy to see in her smile what brought her pleasure in life. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Stanley (2016), and great- grandson Tyler (2017). She is survived by children Candice Wilcoxson, Alyssa (Frank) Bell, Stanley II (Cami), and Tim (Diane); grandchildren, Chris (Kristin) Wilcoxson, MSG Eric (Jeny) Wilcoxson, Courtney (Jeff) Gonser, Cara (Chris) Beatty, Amy (Ed) Ostrum, Nikita Lero, Stanley "Joe" (Stephanie Koval) Lero III, Alejandro "Alex" Rivera, Victoria "Tori" Lero (Jesse Penfound) and CPL Kevin Lero; great-grandchildren Jack, Max, Isabella, Brody, Olivia, Samuel, Jay and Payton. Mrs. Lero's family would like to extend its appreciation to the staff at the Gardens of Western Reserve, and the volunteers and staff at the Gardens of Western Reserve Hospice in Cuyahoga Falls for their respectful, compassionate and loving care of her and her family. Rev. David Weyrick will conduct a funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, March 9 (friends may call at 9:30 a.m.) at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road in Stow. A private burial will follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 6, 2020