|
|
Marjorie L. Channel passed away on January 3, 2020 after a short illness. She was preceded in death by sons, John and Stephen Archer; daughter, Kimberly Denholm; grandson, Eric Archer, and siblings, Martha Jean Brunner and Robert Snyder. She was survived by sons, Robert Archer (Nina), James Archer (Chris), Richard Robb; siblings, Evelyn Laubaugh, David (Ilene) Snyder, and Carol Sprague; nine grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren. She was a member of Lakemore United Methodist Church and a past member of The Daughters of the American Revolution. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. The family requests that memorials be sent to Gordon House Hospice, 2341 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 5, 2020