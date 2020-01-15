|
WOOSTER -- Marjorie L. Mulhollan, 90, of Wooster passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at her home. She was born June 27, 1929 in Wayne County, the daughter of Clarence and Gertrude Rohr Mulhollan. Marjorie was employed by Crown Fabricators Division of the Allen Group for 49 years retiring as the Manager of Accounts Receivable Department. She was a very active member of St. Mary Catholic Church and was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority for over 60 years. She enjoyed traveling with her sister, gardening and photography. Surviving is a sister, Mary L. Mulhollan; a brother, Paul V. (Bonnie) Mulhollan both of Wadsworth; nieces, Jacqueline (Randy) Wallace of Green and Julia Wagner of Stow; a nephew, Father John Mulhollan of Brecksville; great nieces and nephews, Dan, Kelley and Caroline Wallace and Patrick Wagner. Friends will be received on Thursday, January 16, 2020 from 5-7:00 p.m. at the McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 527 Beall Ave., Wooster. Burial will follow in the St. Mary Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcintirebradhamsleek.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 15, 2020