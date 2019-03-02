Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:15 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
Service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
12:15 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
Resources
Marjorie Leona Herbert


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marjorie Leona Herbert Obituary
Marjorie Leona Herbert (VanderSluis)

Marjorie Leona VanderSluis Herbert, age 97, went home to be with the Lord February 26, 2019. She was born in Rapelje, Montana and leaves a legacy of Faith and Love that has deeply touched us all and has been passed down to the third and fourth generations. She proudly served her country in the Navy in World War II, and was a church secretary at Stow Alliance Fellowship and Chapel Hill. Preceded in death by her husband Thomas George Herbert; her sister, Grace Heiser; and brother, Edward VanderSluis; she is survived by her children, Thomas Herbert, Bruce (Marcia) Herbert, Richard Herbert, Carol (Charlie) Bailey, Grace Herbert, and Ruth (Charles) Ridley; eight grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. Friends and family may visit for calling hours from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Monday, March 4 at Redmon Funeral Home, where service will follow at 12:15 p.m. Per Marjorie's request, a private graveside service will be held at Crown Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Rahab Ministries, P.O. Box 13866, Akron, Ohio 44334. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 2, 2019
