Marjorie Lou Knepp



Marjorie Lou Knepp, age 85, went home to be with the Lord on April 2, 2019.



Born in Akron, she was a life resident of Suffield and graduated from Suffield High School. Marjorie retired from Field Local Schools after working as manager in the school cafeteria. She was an active member of Springfield Church of the Brethren, serving as a deacon, Sunday school teacher, VBS teacher and communion bread baker. Marjorie enjoyed being outdoors, vegetable gardening and especially spending time with family and her grandchildren.



Preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Y.; parents, Homer and Blanche Postlethwait; brothers, Ray, Paul, Robert and Timothy; and sisters, Lyn and Vonne, she is survived by sons, Ronald (Cindy), Kenneth (Sally) and Jay (Susan); daughter, Terri (Craig) Tucker; grandchildren, Gregory, Lee, Erika and Jackson; three great-grandchildren; and brothers, Donald and David.



Cremation has taken place. A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Springfield Church of the Brethren, 3500 Albrecht Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44312 with Pastor George O'Reilly officiating. Friends and family will be received at the church for memorial visitation prior to the service, from 10 to 11 a.m. The family suggests memorials to Springfield Church of the Brethren.



(Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary