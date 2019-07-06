Marjorie (Over) Luff (Bauschlinger)



Marjorie Rose (Over) Luff (nee Bauschlinger), 95, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019.



She was born June 18, 1924 to the late Sherman & Kathryn Bauschlinger.



Preceded in death by her loving husband, Cliff; beloved brother, Harry Bauschlinger and step-son, Larry Luff; Marge is survived by her four children, David (Voncile), Dennis, Patricia and Kathryn Over; three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; much loved sister-in-law, Shirley Bauschlinger; stepsons, David, Dan, Paul, Mark and Brian Luff; nieces, nephews and a multitude of friends.



Marjorie enjoyed life to the fullest. She was a warm and loving woman who never knew a stranger. Marge loved playing cards, reading, knitting and all kinds of crafts, but her favorite past time was fishing. She often out fished the men in her life!



She was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Barberton and more recently belonged to Grace United Church of Christ Loyal Oak.



The family would like to thank everyone who took such good care of her at Pleasant View Health Care Center.



A memorial service will be held Monday, July 8th at 2 p.m. at Grace United Church of Christ Loyal Oak, 3285 Cleveland Massillon Road, Norton 44203, with Rev. Kurt Wieser officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant View Health Care Center, 401 Snyder Ave., Barberton, Ohio 44203. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from July 6 to July 7, 2019