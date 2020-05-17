Marjorie M. Dennison, age 90, went home to be with the Lord on April 28, 2020. Born in Bakersfield, Calif., she moved to Akron with her late husband, Robert in 2007. Margie loved painting, wood-carving and sewing. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert L. Dennison, she is survived by stepsons, George Dennison, Frank (Crystal) Dennison and Jerry Dennison; stepdaughters, Brenda (Bob) Shaffer and Leca (Frank) McHood; and nephews, Warren (Shirley) Sanders, Robert Sanders and Ron Sanders. Due to the COVID-19 crisis there will be no memorial services. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com