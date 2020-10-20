1/1
Marjorie M. Gibson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie M. Gibson passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020. Margie was born in Glasgow, Scotland and shortly after moved to Akron, Ohio in 1946 where her family would reside. She loved her dogs Sam and Bella, gardening, decorating, and keeping an immaculate house. Blessed with a singular style and adventures spirit, Margie looked forward to any destination and to the prospect of meeting those that she would find there. Margie was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Margaret Brewer; husband and love of her life, Raymond N. Gibson; as well as her brother Michael Brewer. She is survived by her brothers, Terry Brewer and Bruce (Patty) Brewer; along with her many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her daughters, Tracy (David) Tamminen and Valerie (Terry) Luther; grandchildren, Shaina, Hannah, Kennedy and Cameron. The family would like to show immense gratitude to Margie's wonderful caregivers, Valorie, Patty, Wanda, Danielle and Kennedy. Cremation is taking place and a memorial service will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Summit County. The Lord's Prayer Matthew 6:9. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 20, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved