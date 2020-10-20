Marjorie M. Gibson passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020. Margie was born in Glasgow, Scotland and shortly after moved to Akron, Ohio in 1946 where her family would reside. She loved her dogs Sam and Bella, gardening, decorating, and keeping an immaculate house. Blessed with a singular style and adventures spirit, Margie looked forward to any destination and to the prospect of meeting those that she would find there. Margie was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Margaret Brewer; husband and love of her life, Raymond N. Gibson; as well as her brother Michael Brewer. She is survived by her brothers, Terry Brewer and Bruce (Patty) Brewer; along with her many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her daughters, Tracy (David) Tamminen and Valerie (Terry) Luther; grandchildren, Shaina, Hannah, Kennedy and Cameron. The family would like to show immense gratitude to Margie's wonderful caregivers, Valorie, Patty, Wanda, Danielle and Kennedy. Cremation is taking place and a memorial service will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Summit County. The Lord's Prayer Matthew 6:9. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com