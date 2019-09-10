|
Sister Marjorie McFarland, IHM Monroe, MI-- Sister Marjorie McFarland, IHM, 94, died Friday, September 6, at her home, the IHM Sisters' Motherhouse. Sister Marjorie was born to Peter and Lucy (Gregory) McFarland on February 17, 1925 in Akron, Ohio. Though Marjorie attended Rankin Public and St. Sebastian grade schools, it was while attending St. Mary grade and high schools (Akron) that she came to know the IHM Sisters. Upon graduation, she entered the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, in Monroe, and received the religious name Sister Ann Gregory. She celebrated her 75th Jubilee as an IHM Sister in 2019. Sister Marjorie earned a bachelor's degree from Marygrove College, a Master of Arts degree from Loyola University (Chicago), and a Master of Religious Education degree from SS. Cyril and Methodius Seminary (Orchard Lake). Formal education was her ministry for more than 28 years: in Detroit, Battle Creek, Marine City, Dexter, Flint and Birmingham, Michigan Sister Marjorie returned to Michigan and retired to the Motherhouse in 2008. She was an active participant in the Monroe community and often volunteered to the congregational community. Sister Marjorie is survived by nieces and nephews. Her sister, Rita (Sister Lucita) McFarland, IHM, and her brothers, Robert and James preceded her. Visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the IHM Motherhouse Chapel on Wednesday, September 11 beginning at 9 a.m. Memorials may be made to the IHM Retirement Fund, 610 W. Elm Ave., Monroe, MI 48162-7909.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 10, 2019