Marjorie P. Hail, age 89, passed away peacefully at home on August 4, 2020, after a 10-month courageous battle with multiple myeloma. She passed away in Akron, Ohio, where she had moved three years ago to live with her son. She was born August 29, 1930, in Mansfield, Ohio, to George W. and Florence P. Pfeifer (nee Zwilling). After graduation in 1948 from Mansfield Senior High School, she worked at Local Loan Company and Roger's Jewelers, both in Mansfield. It was while she worked at Local Loan that she met her future husband, C. Norman Hail, and they were married on August 18, 1962. Two years later, they welcomed their first child, Carla, and two years later, they welcomed their son, Gregory. They spent the years raising their children by providing a nurturing home, filled with love, excitement, and experiences. Whether boating on Lake Erie, spending time at their home in Venice, Florida, or traveling near and far, Marjorie provided the love and glue which held the family together, while enriching her children's lives. After becoming widowed at a young age, her adult children once again became the center of her world, and she the center of their worlds. Marjorie was a life-long member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Mansfield, as well as a life-long member since her teen years of Beta Sigma Phi National Sorority. Her sorority sisters, and the experiences they shared, meant the world to her. Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, Norman, in 1992; her father in 1957; her mother in 1986; and her brother, Carl E. Pfeifer, in 2016. She is survived by her daughter, Carla H. Eisenloffel and her husband Thomas, of Dublin, Ohio, and her son, Gregory L. Hail and his partner Matthew Culler of Akron, Ohio, as well as her dear and beloved granddogs, Sophie and Cooper. Cremation has taken place. A private Memorial Service to celebrate her life will take place at a later date. Condolences may be sent to 28 Hampshire Road, Akron, OH 44313. To Share a Memory, Light a Candle, or Send a Hug from Home, visit Marjorie's Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com
