Marjorie Ruth (Diehm) Hall
Marjorie Ruth (Diehm) Hall, born 6-11-22, a longtime resident of Long Beach, passed away peacefully May 20th, 2019.
Preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Junior Hall and oldest daughter, Sandra Jean, she is survived by her remaining seven children as well as 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Marjorie was born in Akron, Ohio, and resided in Wadsworth. After graduating Wadsworth High School, she continued to work there as secretary until moving to Long Beach in 1952. She was a longtime employee of St. Anthony's parish, and a parishioner at St. Bartholomew's for the past 20 years. She will be fondly missed as matriarch and as mother, grandmother, and friend.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Marjorie's name to a non-profit charitable organization of your choice.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 26, 2019