Marjorie



"Marge" Seely



Marjorie "Marge" Seely, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Brookdale Assisted Living Home.



She was born on August 7, 1927 to the late Harry and Florence Barth. She graduated from North High School in 1945 and went to work at Goodrich Rubber Company on S. Main St. for ten years.



Marge loved to go Square Dancing on Wednesday nights at the YMCA where she met her future husband, Preston Seely. Together they went Round Dancing on Saturday nights. Marge and Preston were engaged and married on May 8, 1955. They lived in an apartment on Jefferson St. in Akron before buying a home on Union St., in Barberton, Ohio where they raised their family.



Together Marge and Preston owned and operated the Norton Pharmacy for many years, involving the children's help as well.



Marge was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and all around good person. She had many interests such as hiking, ice skating, dancing at Meyers Lake to the sounds of the Big Bands and sewing (making her children's clothes). She also enjoyed camping with her husband in 47 states and Canada.



Survived by her husband of 63 years, Preston; daughter, Charlene (Dennis) Zadra of Maryland; son, David (Jeanette) Seely of Illinois; grandchildren, Dan (Danielle) Zadra and Megan (Michael) Frisk; two great-grandchildren, Lucas and Natalie complete the family.



Preceded by her daughter, Cynthia Seely and sister, Evelyn Schueneman.



The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 13th at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 from 4 to 7 p.m. Marge's funeral service will be held Thursday, March 14th at 11 a.m. at Columbia United Church of Christ, 978 Wooster Rd., W., Barberton with Rev. Mark Ruppert officiating. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Columbia United Church of Christ.