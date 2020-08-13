) Marjorie Shanahan (nee Capotosto) departed this earthly life peacefully after a long illness on March 19, 2020 with family by her side. Born in the North Hill community, Marge was a lifelong Akron resident. She attended St. Vincent's High School ('61), and earned both her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from the University of Akron. A former Deputy Mayor of Akron during the Ballard administration, Marge was active in education, the Catholic church, and the greater Akron community for much of her adult life. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Hilary Church in Fairlawn. Marge loved laughing, being around people, playing cards, and fighting a cause. Her one goal when she faced a daunting, metastatic cancer diagnosis over thirty years ago was to live long enough to raise her children. With a miraculous survival story, she did that and so much more. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Angelo and Cecelia Capotosto. Marge is survived by her children, Patrick (Lucia), Kathryn (Brian) Moriarty and Erin (Randy) Crane; step-children, Lynne (Joe) Lanza and Scott (Ali) Shanahan, and eight wonderful grandchildren that she would have loved to watch grow. She also leaves behind siblings, Richard (Carolynn), Nancy McGregor, Connie Buzek, and Maryjo (Joe) Pugliese; many nieces and nephews, and her lifelong, devoted friends. Marge is deeply missed but remembered for her unique sense of humor and passion for life. Her family would like for those who loved her to share heartfelt stories of Marge or to play a hand of your favorite card game in her honor. "And He will raise you up on eagles' wings, bear you on the breath of dawn, make you to shine like the sun, and hold you in the palm of His hand" Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30 a.m. Saturday. August 15th at St. Hilary Catholic Church, 2750 W. Market St. in Fairlawn. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.