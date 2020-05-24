Welch The loving spirit of Margie Welch, 84, of Fairlawn, departed on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was preceded by parents, Linzy Elwood and Lenous Strickland Boyles, and brothers, Paul, Buddy, and Robert Boyles. She leaves husband, John; daughters and husbands, Melissa and Michael Becher of Gaithersurg, MD, Amy and Roger Schley of Mansfield, OH, and Andrea and Mark Holmbeck of Oskaloosa IA; seven wonderful grandchildren and many dear friends. Margie supported her family's every need, with celebrated turns as early reading teacher, band and ballet mother, family chef and finance manager. Over four summers, the family home was the camper and the Western national parks and cities. As her nest emptied, Margie kept going. As a language student, she lived with a French family and helped rebuild a castle. For a time, she owned several houses, renting to UA students. For years, Margie took Kung Fu classes with students half her age. Yes, she broke her block for her green sash. Then came timeshare traveling, with islands her favorite destination, and snorkeling, hand in hand with John, her favorite spectator sport. Cremation has taken place and family celebrations of her memory will be later. Memorials in Margie's honor should be made to your favorite charity. Visit www.AllOhioCremation.com to share a memory or register a condolence.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 24, 2020.