|
|
Marjory A. Moore
Marjory A. Moore, 78, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019.
Marjory's funeral service will be held Monday, July 8th at 6:30 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, with Chaplain Shannon Blower officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until time of service. Final resting place will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with military honors. Complete obit in Sunday's paper.
330-745-3161
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 6, 2019