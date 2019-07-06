Home

Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:30 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
Marjory A. Moore

Marjory A. Moore Obituary
Marjory A. Moore

Marjory A. Moore, 78, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Marjory's funeral service will be held Monday, July 8th at 6:30 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton, with Chaplain Shannon Blower officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until time of service. Final resting place will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with military honors. Complete obit in Sunday's paper.

330-745-3161
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 6, 2019
