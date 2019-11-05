|
|
) THEN AND NOW February 28, 1927-November 1, 2019 Gone forward into the arms of her Lord and Savior. Marjory Arlene Cooper-Grunninger was the daughter of the late Lee Samuel Cooper and Mabel Lucille John-Cooper-Thomas. She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter-in-law, Karen Margaret Hughes-Grunninger, cherished Aunt, Leona "Bee" John; and her big brother, Stanley "Raymond" Cooper (Eleanor); her sibling, friend and neighbor throughout their lives, and their son, Ronald Cooper. Her love ones mourning her departure include her spouse of 71 years, Stephen Grunninger; Sons, Stephen "Douglas" Grunninger (Diane Cramer-Grunninger) and Jeffrey Doyle Grunninger (Dr. Tracy Johnston-Grunninger); Granddaughters, Ann Marie Brunswick (Kevin), Kelly Michele Locke (William), Dr. Courtney Johnston Bonney (James) and Cassidy Johnston Grunninger; five Great Grandchildren. Marjory will also be remembered by the families of Lynne Cooper-Lavender (Steve), Patricia Cooper (Ronald Cooper), and the many members of the Grunninger family; Special friends who blessed her life are Greg and Barbara Brunk, Jack and Joyce Holland, and her much loved poodle, Cokie. Marjory was courted in the post-WW2 era on a first (double) blind date at the Mayflower Hotel with dinner and dancing to Clair De Lune. The courtship included horseback rides through West Akron's parks, flowers, poetry and, finally, a very proper marriage proposal. Stephen and Marjory were joined in holy matrimony August 14, 1948 in St. Martha's Rectory; sister-in-law Eleanor Rowe-Cooper stood as the matron of honor while brother-in-law Joseph Grunninger stood as best man. Her bridal bouquet was a gift from her intended. The ceremony was followed by a luncheon hosted by the bride's Aunt Leona "Bee" John. The couple began their lives and family in the Firestone Park housing built for National Defense employees during WW2 that was restructured as housing for returning soldiers and their families at the close of the war. Later they built a home in Cuyahoga Falls where they spent their lives. Marjory was an accomplished seamstress working alongside her father, a tailor. Her first store bought dress was for her wedding day. She earned a bachelor's degree in banking from The University of Akron. While devoting herself to family, she also worked at Akron Dime Bank, Bank Ohio and, finally, National City starting as a teller then secretary then Assistant Manager and, finally, Branch Manager, retiring in 1989. Marjory spent her retirement years traveling with her spouse, spending the winter months in Sunny Florida, painting landscapes, piecing heritage quilts with her friends at the church guilds and doting on her grandchildren. Visiting hours are Wednesday, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Hummel Funeral Home, 500 E. Exchange St. Akron, where the funeral will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery of Akron. In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions may be made to the of Greater East Ohio, 70 West Streetsboro Street, Suite 201, Hudson, Ohio 44236 or the Akron Blind Center at 325 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44304
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 5, 2019