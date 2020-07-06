1/1
Mark A. Etheridge
1952 - 2020
Mark Etheridge, 67, of Aurora, Colorado, passed away July 1, 2020. He was born December 23, 1952 in Akron to the late Fred and Delores Etheridge. Mark was a graduate of Manchester High School and a member of Holly Street church of Christ in Denver. He recently retired from Ranburne Steel Fabrication. Mark spent 48 years of his life in the Steel business and has left a legacy in the industry. Mark is survived by his loving wife, Gail; only child, Angela Campbell, her husband, Keith whom Mark considered his son; grandchildren, Lexi (Andrew) Bracken, Genesis, Makenzee, Daisy, and Jakob Campbell; brothers, Fred (Roberta), Gary (Lynda), Dennis (Marlene), Larry (Linda), and Shawn (Julie) Etheridge; as well as 25 nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at 1 P.M. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Road (SR619), Akron, Ohio 44319 with life-long friend, Kipp Campbell officiating. Family and friends may call on Thursday from 11:30 A.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mark's name to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959. Social distancing and health protocol (i.e. wearing of face covering, staying 6 feet apart, no handshakes or hugs) will be followed while at the funeral home. If you are sick or do not wish to attend, we understand, and all love and prayers will be accepted by visiting our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 6, 2020.
