Mark A. Zickefoose, 62, passed away on August 5, 2020. He was born on December 15, 1957 and was a longtime resident of the Wadsworth/Norton area. He retired from Plevris Auto Services in Copley after 40+ years. Mark enjoyed collecting coins and going to the casino. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Zickefoose. Mark will be greatly missed by his mother, Nancy Zickefoose; brother, Steven (Joyce) Zickefoose; sister, Karen (Steve) Birow; numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved dearly. Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 1376 High St. in Wadsworth. A private funeral service will be held for immediate family only.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Cox Funeral Home - Wadsworth
Funeral services provided by
Cox Funeral Home - Wadsworth
1376 High Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
330-335-3311
