Mark Alan
Chapman
Mark Alan Chapman, age 66, passed away April 13, 2019. He was born on November 29, 1952 in Akron to the late Dean and Gladys Chapman.
Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dale E. Chapman and sister, Kathleen Burger; he is survived by his wife of 40 years, Marcy; sisters, Cheryl (Norman) Beal and P (Edward) Halpin; brother, Craig (Shawn) Chapman; sisters-in-law, Patti Hahn and Vickie (Ron) Richmond; brother-in-law, Harold (Tammy) Capien and many nieces and nephews.
Per Mark's wishes, there will not be any services.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 16, 2019