Mark Alan Dannemiller
1971 - 2020
STOW -- Mark Alan Dannemiller, 48, passed away at home, surrounded by family on August 29, 2020. Mark was born in Akron on October 23, 1971 to Robert and Sharon Dannemiller. Mark began high school at St. Vincent St. Mary in Akron and graduated from Archbishop Alemany High School in 1990, after moving with his family to Northridge, CA. He returned to the Akron Area in 2002. He worked most recently at The Rail in Fairlawn, where he was well-loved by customers and co-workers alike. Mark was an avid Cleveland sports fan and loved to play golf, especially on Friday afternoons with his dad. Mark was was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon in 2013. He is survived by his longtime girlfriend, Anmarie Janoch; his father, Robert (Margie) Dannemiller; sister, Jennifer (Peter) Dugas; brothers, Michael (Tammi) and Steven Dannemiller; nieces and nephews, Alexander and Meghan Dannemiller, and Kellan and Tenley DUgas, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. The family will receive friends TODAY, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave. (at Third St., one block north of Portage Trail) in Cuyahoga Falls. A graveside service will take place on Wednesday, September 2, at 10:00 a.m. at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park in Cuyahoga Falls. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mark's memory to the Melanoma Research Foundation by visiting www.melanoma.org. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel
SEP
2
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Chestnut Hill Memorial Park in Cuyahoga Falls
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel
247 Stow Avenue
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
330.928.1313
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book

