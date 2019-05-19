Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Mark Alan Maurer


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mark Alan Maurer Obituary
Mark Alan Maurer

Mark Alan Maurer, age 55, of Akron, Ohio, died on May 8, 2019 at Akron General Hospital following a battle with cancer.

He was born on June 21, 1963 in Wiesbaden, Germany, the son of Patricia Ann (nee O'Neal) Maurer of Wooster, Ohio, and the late Marcus Frederic Maurer.

Mark was a machinist for SGS Tool in Cuyahoga Falls. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, and speedway racing.

In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife, the former Paula Llyod, whom he married on May 20, 1995; his niece, Acacia (Ben) Tomson; and Paula's family, Tracey (John) Petrizzo and Kimberly (Steven) Hostutler and their families; and his brother, Scott Maurer.

Per Mark's request there will not be any calling hours or services and arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 19, 2019
