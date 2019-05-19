|
Mark Alan Maurer
Mark Alan Maurer, age 55, of Akron, Ohio, died on May 8, 2019 at Akron General Hospital following a battle with cancer.
He was born on June 21, 1963 in Wiesbaden, Germany, the son of Patricia Ann (nee O'Neal) Maurer of Wooster, Ohio, and the late Marcus Frederic Maurer.
Mark was a machinist for SGS Tool in Cuyahoga Falls. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, and speedway racing.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife, the former Paula Llyod, whom he married on May 20, 1995; his niece, Acacia (Ben) Tomson; and Paula's family, Tracey (John) Petrizzo and Kimberly (Steven) Hostutler and their families; and his brother, Scott Maurer.
Per Mark's request there will not be any calling hours or services and arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 19, 2019