Mark Anderson was seated on Flight 914 destination Heaven on September 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Anderson. He leaves to cherish his memories, mother, Berlene Anderson; LaShon Anderson; sons, Iman Anderson, Hassan Anderson, Brandon Jackson, and Marwan Muhammad; daughter, Aquella Muhammad; Key Father Figure, Brian Jackson, Ashley Whittaker, and Rachel Whittaker; brothers, Anthony (Ardel) Anderson, Phillip Anderson, Tim (Regina) Anderson; sister, Pamela Shropshire; grandchildren, Hassan "Flex" Anderson, Evana, Ava and Lucas Jackson, Jase and Sir. Friends may call on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. Memorial service will immediately follow. Services will be live streamed at www.sommervillefuneralservice.com . ..