Mark Andrew "Andy" Linsenmayer


1972 - 2020
Mark Andrew "Andy" Linsenmayer Obituary
"Andy" Mark Andrew Linsenmayer, 47, of Akron, passed away on December 30, 2019. He was born in Akron on July 4, 1972 and graduated from St. Vincent St. Mary High School in 1990. Andy loved playing video games, watching all types of movies, and collecting things. He enjoyed visiting flea markets in search of sports memorabilia, PEZ dispensers, hot sauces, and many other items. Andy was a wonderful son, brother, uncle, and great-uncle and will be truly missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, "Bud" Aubrey and Laura Huffman and Paul H. and Frances Linsenmayer; and uncles, Paul R. Linsenmayer, Rodger Huffman, and Paul Huffman. Andy is survived by his parents, Mark P. and Sue Linsenmayer; sister, Katherine Parsons; brother, Patrick (Angie) Linsenmayer; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. No services are planned at this time. A celebration of Andy's life will be held at a later date. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 5, 2020
