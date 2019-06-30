|
|
Mark Balint
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Raymond "Mark" Balint passed away on June 25th at age 61.
Mark was born on July 3, 1957. He was preceded in death by his mother, Judy in 2017. He is survived by son, Raymond of Columbia, S.C.; father, Raymond Balint; brothers, Jim (Gina) and Andy (Cathy) Balint; sisters, Joyce Balint and Julie (Matt) Troxell and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mark (aka King of Golf) spent his entire life working in the golf industry and loved playing the game with friends and family. Mark will always be remembered as being very generous and a great friend to all. He will be sorely missed.
There will be no calling hours and a private memorial service will be held at a later date. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 30, 2019