Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Balint
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Balint


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Balint Obituary
Mark Balint

CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Raymond "Mark" Balint passed away on June 25th at age 61.

Mark was born on July 3, 1957. He was preceded in death by his mother, Judy in 2017. He is survived by son, Raymond of Columbia, S.C.; father, Raymond Balint; brothers, Jim (Gina) and Andy (Cathy) Balint; sisters, Joyce Balint and Julie (Matt) Troxell and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mark (aka King of Golf) spent his entire life working in the golf industry and loved playing the game with friends and family. Mark will always be remembered as being very generous and a great friend to all. He will be sorely missed.

There will be no calling hours and a private memorial service will be held at a later date. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now