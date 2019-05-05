Resources More Obituaries for Mark Carlson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mark D. Carlson

Mark D. Carlson



Mark D. Carlson was born May 21, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio. He passed away from a Leukemia-like illness on February 1, 2019



Mark was a 1970 Hoban Knight, a Akron University Graduate, a Lone Star Fraternity Member, husband to Paulette Beebe; father of Shannon and Ryan; brother to Linda Ferreira, Pete Carlson, Carol Carlson, Paul Carlson and Amy Harian; brother-in-law, to Rene', Deann, Marian, Jimmy and Bill; uncle, cousin of the McNulty Clan and friend to many including best friend, Jim Puckas.



Mark resided in Sunrise, Florida. He loved the outdoors, the sun and warmth of Florida but he still loved his Akron. Mark retired from UPS Ground. Mark was a sports-lover, high school wrestler, loved to exercise, was hard-working, loyal, honest, tender, conscientious, sentimental and courteous man with a big heart. He was caring and loving and is missed by those who knew and loved him.



Mark's memorial will be Saturday, May 11th from 3 to 5 at 2375 Covington Rd. (Camelot Condo's) Akron 44313. (Party Room) parking in back. Luncheon. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 5, 2019