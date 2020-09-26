Mark Dennis Zender, 58, of Akron, Ohio, earned his heavenly wings Friday, September 18. 2020. Mark was preceded in death by his grandparents; mother, Luann Zender; father, James Zender; many aunts uncles, cousins and friends. Mark is survived by his brother, Jim (Debi) and sister, Sue, many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends. Mark, aka cat man as he was known by his neighbors, is also survived by the loves of his life, his foster cats. Mark will be sadly missed by Hanna, Thumper, Fluffy, Patches, Kelly Girl and Kelly Girl's kitties. Cremation has taken place. Due to COVID private memorial services were planned. If you would like to honor Mark's memory I would ask you feed a stray cat.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store