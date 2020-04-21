Home

Mark E. Pitts


2005 - 2020
Mark E. Pitts Obituary
Mark E Pitts, 15, was born April 11, 2005 and died April 16, 2020. Preceded in death by his grandma, Lee Anne Grimes and his uncle, Mark A. Grebelsky; he is survived by his parents, Hannah (Steve Smolinski) Grebelsky and Steve (Melissa) Pitts; sisters, Adelynn and Arwyn Pitts and Steve's children, Alex, Lily and Lucas Smolinski; grandparents, Mark and Ann Grebelsky, Tim Isrow, and Dennis and Julie Smolinski; and great-grandmother, Patricia Sells. Mark was a kind, loving, sweet soul, that loved his family and dogs so much. He had an incredible sense of humor and inventiveness. He was quiet but was full of intellectual intensity. He was very creative in the way he approached life and loved to make wild food creations in the kitchen. Words cannot describe the gift he was to this world and the lives he touched. Private graveside service at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park with a memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mark's memory to Mercy Ships at mercyships.org or by mail to P.O. Box 1930 Lindale, TX 75771. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 21, 2020
