Mark E. Raies Mark E. Raies passed away in his home September 3, 2019. Mark was born in Akron, raised in Cuyahoga Falls and lived in North Hill most of his adult life. Mark loved his Cleveland sports teams, auto racing, his car "Blackie" and Holidays with the family and most of all his dogs. Mark was retired from the Ohio Operating Engineers Local 18. He was preceded in death by his dogs, Harley, Bugsy and Rocky, and by his parents, Donald and Betty Raies. Mark is survived by his dog Marshall; his siblings, Greg (Kathy) Raies, Jim (Sue) Raies, Theresa (Paul) Sparks, and Paul (Karen) Raies; his nieces and nephews, Danny, Alicia, Britney, Erik, Jason, Alex, Lauren, Miranda, Taylor and Elizabeth; great niece and nephews, Sean, Gabby and Aiden. Memorial services will be held 12 Noon on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Clifford Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221. Friends may call at the funeral home 2 hours before the services. To view his tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 6, 2019