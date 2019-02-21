Mark E. Young



Mark Edgar Young went home to be with the Lord on February 16, 2019. He was born October 27, 1950 to the late Edgar and Dorothy Young. He treasured the relationships he established with clients and colleagues while working for Prudential Insurance as a financial representative for over 30 years. He was a member of the Wingfoot Bowhunters club where he enjoyed shooting archery with his family. He also enjoyed sporting events, watching his cherished grandchildren participate in their numerous activities, and spending time with his family. He was an avid outdoorsman always willing to go fishing, shooting, play corn-hole, or a round of golf. His talents extended to basket-weaving, woodworking, and painting. Over the years, he was active in church, influencing many lives through his teaching, mission work, and pulpit assistance. Always ready with a smile and an attentive ear, he made strangers feel like family.



Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Dorothy Young and his brother David.



Mark is survived by his wife of 46 years, Debra; sons, Mark (Beth) and Adam; daughter, Amanda (Nicholas) Roberts; grandchildren, Liam and Violet Roberts and Levi Young; sister, Marcia (Kenneth) Oeffner.



Friends may call at Hope United Methodist Church, 2650 Cory Ave., Akron, OH 44314, on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., where a memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 beginning at Noon.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lifebanc in memory of Mark. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the Young Family at the funeral home website.



330-644-0024



Bacher-Portage Lakes Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary