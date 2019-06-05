Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Mark Edmund Ostroski

Mark Edmund Ostroski Obituary
Mark "MarkO"

Edmund Ostroski

The middle branch of our family has fallen. On June 1, 2019, Mark "MarkO" Edmund Ostroski moved onto heaven. We mourn the passing of our beloved brother, who had just celebrated his 65th birthday May 23.

MarkO was preceded in death by his parents, Edmund and Kathleen (Considine) Ostroski, and his precious niece, Chelsie Huber. Grieving are sisters and brothers, Kay (Joe) Bodnar, Tricia, Maureen (Anthony) Nasrallah, Dennis, John, Loretta, Tim (Mary Alice), Martha (Mike) Huber, Tina, Chip; many nieces, nephews, Aunts, Gene and Teresa; Uncle, Sonny; cousins, and special friend, Jackie Davis.

Mark was not only the middle child of eleven, and middle brother, he was also the only sibling born in an even year. A lifelong North Hill resident, Mark attended St. Martha Grade School and was a 1973 Archbishop Hoban High School graduate. A speedy runner, Mark participated in cross country, track, soccer and wrestling as a youth.

Mark worked as a manager in both auto parts and home improvement. His trademark unique, infectious laugh garnered "Federated Mark" a following, bantering with WONE radio personality Jim Chenot. Since retiring last year, he volunteered at the Polish American Club.

MarkO enjoyed hiking, auto shows, cars, travel and music. He had a special love for his uniquely named pets. MarkO had a special passion for Oreos, tuna fish and noodles, and Emidio's pizza.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 6, 2019 4 to 8 p.m. at Hummel Funeral Home, 500 E. Exchange St., Akron. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 7, 2019, 10 a.m., at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church (formerly St. Martha), 300 E. Tallmadge Ave., Akron

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Akron Children's Hospital, or Blessed Trinity Food Pantry.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 5, 2019
