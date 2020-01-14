|
Mark H. Jenkins, age 70, of New Paltz, made a peaceful transition on January 8, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born in Akron, Ohio on March 20, 1949 to Faye and Marylu Jenkins. Mark grew up in Akron where he attended Buchtel High School. In his youth, Mark spent many hours in the pool, earning a swimming scholarship to Florida State University where he received a degree in business. Mark spent his career at Goodyear's corporate headquarters, where he developed an interest and fluency with technology that spread to his personal life as well. His 38 years with Goodyear took Mark and his family to St. Charles, Illinois; Lincoln, Nebraska; and Hudson, Ohio. Mark always took care of his family, still providing us with the comfort of his love up until his passing. He was humble, gentle, wise, and loyal. Mark was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Martha (West) Jenkins, his two daughters, Jenny Jenkins (Erik Stoermer) and Patty Dannemann (Ryan); as well as his grandchildren, Daisy and Cole Dannemann. He also leaves behind a brother-in-law, John West (Eileen) of Stow, Ohio and their daughters, Erin and Anne; sister-in-law, Barb Jenkins of Copley, Ohio and her daughters Katie, Kim, and Annie. He will be deeply missed. For full obituary, please visit https://www.copelandhammerl.com Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home, 162 South Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, NY 12561
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 14, 2020