Ferfolia Funeral Home
356 West Aurora Road
Sagamore Hills, OH 44067
(330) 467-4500
Mark "Ted" Harris

Mark "Ted" Harris, age 55, of Streetsboro, formerly of Macedonia, passed away peacefully on April 3rd. Loving father of Caitlin (Isaiah), who totally adored her father; son of Naomi and the late Jack Harris; dearest brother of Jack (Ruth) and Greg (Sue); cherished uncle of Greg (Ashley), Rob (Jami), Beth (Jake), Michelle (Cory), Kelly (Kyle), Jon (Michelle), and Jessica (Keynan). Ted also really loved his great-nephews and niece, Jackson, Emery, and JJ. Ted enjoyed working for the Nordonia Schools for many years. Friends may call at THE FERFOLIA FUNERAL HOME, 356 WEST AURORA RD. (OH RTE 82), SAGAMORE HILLS, WHERE VISITATION WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY FROM 5 TO 8 P.M. Friends will also be received Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m., with an immediate funeral service to follow at the funeral home. Interment, Crown Hill Cemetery. www.ferfoliafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2019
