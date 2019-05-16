|
|
|
Mark Ivan Wasil
Mark Ivan Wasil, 44, born April 15, 1975, passed away on April 16, 2019 from kidney failure.
Mark was born in Delaware, Ohio and a long time resident of Akron and Barberton, Ohio.
Preceded by father, William Sr. and mother, Lucy Wasil, brothers, Alex and Steven, he is survived by his brothers, William Jr. and Tom Wasil. A memorial will be arranged in late July for family and friends. If interested in attending, please contact "Bill Wasil" on Facebook.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 16, 2019
Read More