Mark J. Haynes

Mark J. Haynes Obituary
Mark J Haynes, 62 years, passed away after a tragic accident at his home, on March 29, 2020. He was employed by Schwebel's Baking Company, in Youngstown, Ohio, where he was a Maintenance Supervisor. Mark was an avid hunter and lover of nature. He loved his family, friends, co-workers and especially his dogs. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Adele; son, Todd (Tiffany) Haynes, Nolan, Maddux; son, Mitchell (Andrea) Haynes, Alexis, Taylor; mother, Donna Haynes; brother and best friend, Doug (Mary) Haynes; sister, Nancy (Tim) Ballis; brother-in-law, John (Kathy) Dyar; sister-in-law, Susy (Rick) Pramik; cousins, aunts, nieces, nephews and friends whom he loved with all his heart. Preceded in death by his father, Thomas; grandparents and countless dogs, especially Jake, that met him at the gates of Heaven. We will miss his quick wit, laughter and love. We know you're walking the woods, in Heaven, with your Dad and Jake. Until we see you again, please be 'dif us. Due to the current situations with the COVID-19 virus. All services will be private for the family and a memorial gathering will be held at a later date. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 5, 2020
