Mark J. Kavali, Jr., 83, of Akron, OH, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. He was born to parents Mark J. Sr. and Lucielle Kavali on September 8, 1936 in Akron. Mark had a passion for hunting, fishing in Canada, bowling, golfing and playing cards, and made many lifelong friends along the way. He was a "man's man". He enjoyed his life to the fullest. He was also a member of Manantha Bible Church. Preceding him in death are his parents; grandchildren; Eric Dadich, and Caleb Hibbs. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Diana, of 40 years; children, Valerie (Kevin) Hibbs, Mark (Vicki) Kavali, III, Vivian (Mike) Kacsanek, Michael (Diane) Kavali; step children, Tony Brown, Todd (Tammy) Butler, and Tonya (Steve) Hayes; Nicholas Butler; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and one on the way; brother, Kenneth Kavali and sister, Pamela (Ken) Isakov; and many other family members. A celebration of Mark's life will be held at a later date by the family.