Mark J. Soppi


1960 - 2020
May 7, 1960 April 12, 2020 Mark J. Soppi, 59, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 due to heart failure. He was a 1978 graduate of Ellet High School and retired from Akron Sewer Maintenance in 2009, with 30 years of service as a supervisor. He is survived by his wife, Antonia Kavali-Soppi and her family; his children, Mark J. Soppi Jr. and Nick Soppi; his loving parents, Tony and Rosemary Soppi; his brother, Tony and wife Sue; his beloved grandson, Lukey-Boy who loved his PaPa; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and his special friend, James Pashki. Due to the coronavirus, cremation has taken place and a celebration of Mark's life will be held at a later date. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020
