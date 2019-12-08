Home

Prentice Funeral Home
1154 Kenmore Blvd.
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 753-7721
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Prentice Funeral Home
1154 Kenmore Blvd.
Akron, OH 44314
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Prentice Funeral Home
1154 Kenmore Blvd.
Akron, OH 44314
Mark J. Yuhas, 59, of Kenmore passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on November 29, 2019. He graduated from Kenmore High School, enjoyed model cars and planes and loved anything Mopar. He was a very caring and generous person. Mark was preceded by his parents, Frank and Jacqueline Yuhas and sister, Holly (Chuck) Evans. He is survived by his nephews, Shane (Dee Dee) Evans and Chad Evans; girlfriend, Sheri Webb; friends, Bill Morris, Craig Thompkins and Craiger Platt. Funeral services will be at the Prentice Funeral Home, 1154 Kenmore Blvd. on Monday at 3:00 p.m. officiated by Don Bolich. Friends may call an hour prior from 2 to 3 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 8, 2019
