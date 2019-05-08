Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Mark Joseph Blazick, age 65, was called to his heavenly home on May 5, 2019 after a long illness, surrounded by his family. He was born on December 7, 1953. He was a 1971 graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School and Southern Ohio College. Mark was a local Akron musician, song writer, music composer, owned his own computer business and was retired from Akron General Cleveland Clinic as a computer information systems operator. He could play his guitars with such great precision and talent. Creating his own song lyrics and music was his great passion.

He was preceded in death by his father, George Sr. and his mother, Katherine Yankovich Blazick and most recently his stepson, Kevin James Porter. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Vicki Blazick; mother-in-law, Sylvia Neugebauer; his stepsons, Kristopher (Leeann) Porter and Keith (Mary Greenwell) Porter; sister, Elizabeth (Hugh) Hively; brothers, Nick Blazick, George (Debbie) Blazick; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bruce (Julie) Wyscarver, Gary (Patty) Wyscarver; and his daughter, Jessica Blazick; many friends, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He had much love for his niece, Katie Blazick as well as numerous grandchildren whom he loved with a passion. We will miss his sense of humor as he loved to make people smile and laugh.

Calling hours will be held at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. memorial service. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 8, 2019
