Mark L. Cuffman

Mark L. Cuffman, age 73, was the beloved spouse of Carol; loving father of Laura Charles (Gene), Shelly Harter (Scott), Tiffany Wamsley (Bob), Sheri Kitts (Brad), Steven Thaxton (Stacie), Michael Thaxton (Stacy); cherished grandfather of Taylor, Peyton, Paris, Jessie, Isabella, Shey, Slade, Stone, Zack, Michael, Riley and the late Michael; dear son of the late Lloyd and Dorothy; caring brother of Loyal, Ralph, Marsha, Al, the late Joyce, Ida and Carol.

Friends may call at THE FERFOLIA FUNERAL HOME, 356 W. AURORA RD. (OH RTE 82), SAGAMORE HILLS where funeral services will be held Tuesday at 7 P.M. VISITATION TUESDAY 3 P.M. UNTIL TIME OF SERVICE.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 10, 2019
