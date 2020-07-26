Mark Larry Reed, 59, passed away July 23, 2020. He was born January 15, 1961 in Akron, the son of the late Charles Edward and Marjorie Evelyn Reed. Mark enjoyed boating and any time by the water, and last but not least his baby, the 1972 Monte Carlo. In addition to his parents; Mark was preceded in death by his brother, Mike Reed. He is survived by his brother, Bob (Mary) Reed; niece, Carrie (Gary) Scott and their children, Everett, Max, and Lila, all of Alaska; nephew, Erik Reed of Florida; niece, Breeana White of Akron and his aunt, Geraldine Steadman of Akron. Per his wishes cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store