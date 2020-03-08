Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
View Map

Mark Oliver Herrin


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Oliver Herrin Obituary
Mark Oliver Herrin, 67, passed away suddenly on March 3. 2020. He was born on August 30, 1952 in Akron, Ohio to Robert Boyd and Fannie M. Herrin. He was a graduate of South High School. He was employed as a certified welder prior to joining YRC Worldwide where he retired after 25 years. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Boyd; brother, Michael Herrin; sister, Nancy Herrin and Beatrice Motley. He leaves to cherish his memory, loving wife of 40 years, Karen Herrin; mother, Fannie M. Herrin; son, Mark Lewis; daughters, Erica Herrin-McNabb (Larry) and Kendra Herrin; sister, Carolyn Herrin; brothers, Mitchell and Tony Herrin; 4 grandchildren, along with a host of nieces, nephews, special cousins and close friends. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 at 1:00 p.m. where family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Condolences for the family may be sent to 834 Orlando Ave., Akron, Ohio 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -