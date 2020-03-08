|
Mark Oliver Herrin, 67, passed away suddenly on March 3. 2020. He was born on August 30, 1952 in Akron, Ohio to Robert Boyd and Fannie M. Herrin. He was a graduate of South High School. He was employed as a certified welder prior to joining YRC Worldwide where he retired after 25 years. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Boyd; brother, Michael Herrin; sister, Nancy Herrin and Beatrice Motley. He leaves to cherish his memory, loving wife of 40 years, Karen Herrin; mother, Fannie M. Herrin; son, Mark Lewis; daughters, Erica Herrin-McNabb (Larry) and Kendra Herrin; sister, Carolyn Herrin; brothers, Mitchell and Tony Herrin; 4 grandchildren, along with a host of nieces, nephews, special cousins and close friends. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 at 1:00 p.m. where family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Condolences for the family may be sent to 834 Orlando Ave., Akron, Ohio 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2020